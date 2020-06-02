DUEREN, Germany, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBLT Corp. (“GBLT” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:GBLT; ‎‎OTCQB:GBLTF; FSE:4G9), announces that due to the previously announced postponement in the filing its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, and related management’s discussion & analysis (collectively, the “Annual Documents”), Dr. Thilo Senst will continue as the interim Chief Financial Officer until such time the Annual Documents are filed on SEDAR and Mr. Kyle Appleby’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer will become effective at such time the Annual Documents are filed on SEDAR. On February 18, 2020, the Company originally issued a News Release regarding the expected date Mr. Appleby would replace Dr. Senst.



In addition, the Company announces that due to logistics ‎and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption ‎‎provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - ‎Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance ‎Requirements ‎‎(the “Ontario Instrument”) ‎of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions ‎provided by the ‎securities commissions in British ‎Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan) to ‎postpone the filing of its interim financial statements for the three months ended March ‎‎31, 2020, ‎as required by section 4.4 of National ‎Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”), and its related management discussion & ‎analysis for the three months ended March ‎‎31, 2020, ‎as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 (collectively, the ‎‎“Interim Documents”).‎

According to the Ontario Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020 to ‎June 1, 2020, a person or ‎‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 ‎days from ‎the deadline otherwise applicable ‎under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. GBLT expects to file the ‎‎Interim Documents by no later than the extended deadline of July 14, 2020.‎

Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Documents and the Interim Documents, members of the Company’s ‎management and other insiders ‎will ‎observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles in ‎Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-‎to-‎File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in ‎Multiple Jurisdictions.‎

GBLT confirms that, other than disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material ‎business ‎developments since the filing on November 27, 2019 of the Company’s latest ‎interim ‎financial reports for the ‎period ended September 30, 2019‎.‎

For further information please contact:‎

GBLT Corp.‎

Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO

Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0‎

Email: investor@gbltcorp.com

‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the ‎meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, ‎included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking ‎information regarding: the filing of the Annual Documents and Interim Documents, and the appointment and timing of a new CFO. There can ‎be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future ‎events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking ‎information reflects GBLT’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to GBLT and ‎on assumptions GBLT believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of ‎GBLT to complete the Annual Documents and Interim Documents in the noted timeframe; and the continued agreement to serve by the new CFO. Forward-looking information is subject to known ‎and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance ‎or achievements of GBLT to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking ‎information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, political ‎and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions; delay or failure to receive board approvals; stock exchange approvals; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. A ‎description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking ‎information can be found in GBLT’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. ‎Although GBLT has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release represents the expectations of GBLT as of the date of this news ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, GBLT expressly disclaims any ‎intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎