The "Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market: Focus on Vector Type, Application, Disease, 5 Region's Data, 15 Countries' Data, Patent Landscape and Competitive Insights - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to be $5.86 billion in 2030.



The viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is expected to grow at a lower double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030. The growing prominence of vector-based gene therapy products and high funding activities in research for the development of novel therapies, coupled with an increasing prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases, is prominently driving the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market.



The rising prevalence of diseases has led to an increasing demand for the development of advanced therapies and drugs to meet the needs of the growing patient population. The advent of cell and gene therapy has offered the high potential to treat diseases that are otherwise incurable by conventional treatment modalities. Both therapies encompass the use of vector, as gene delivery vehicles, for the introduction of a therapeutic gene into the target cell in order to provide a cure or remedy to disease. Extensive progress made in gene and cell therapy research since the early 1970s and 1980s has, therefore, accelerated the adoption rate of plasmids and viral vectors for their use in these modern therapies.

Progress made in the field of vaccinology, involving the use of vectors, has further intensified the demand for these vectors. A large number of preclinical and clinical studies evaluating the potential of vectors in these advanced therapies have further displayed promising results. This, in turn, has attracted the attention of investors, making viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market an active area of investment as well as encouraging favorable funding activities from both the private and public sectors.

Currently, the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is witnessing the entry of several contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that are striving hard to sustain the competition with the main goal to increase the production of vectors that would be both cost-effective and of superior quality. The market is currently dominated by juggernauts, such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, and other small-medium enterprises, which offer a wide range of vector manufacturing products and services to the market. The expansion of manufacturing facilities is one of the key strategies adopted by the companies in order to strengthen their business position. Besides, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers, and acquisitions are also some of the common business development strategies adopted by key companies.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Lonza, Merck KGaA, MolMed S.p.A., Novasep Holding, Oxford Biomedica plc, Catalent, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., and Aldevron, L.L.C.



Key Questions Answered:

What is a vector, and what is its importance in the medical industry? What are the major characteristics and types of vectors? What are the areas of application of vectors?

What are the major advancements in the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing sector? What are the key trends of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of viral vector and plasmid manufacturing products?

What are the major milestones in patenting activity in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

What was the market size of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2030? What is the expected growth rate of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market during the period between 2020 and 2030?

What are the global market size for manufacturing plasmids and different types of viral vectors available in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different vectors and which vector type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the different disease areas where plasmids and viral vectors are employed in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? Which disease type dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate in 2030?

What are the different applications associated with the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019, and what is expected in 2030?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales to the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market during the period between 2019 and 2030? Which region and country carry the potential for significant expansion of key companies in the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the market?

Which are the key players of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market, and what are their roles in the market? What was the market share of the key players in 2019?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Overview

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Vectors

4.3 Importance of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA

4.4 Major Milestone in Vector Manufacturing

4.4.1 Manufacturing Process

4.4.1.1 Upstream Bioprocessing

4.4.1.2 Downstream Bioprocessing

4.5 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2030



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Uptake of Viral Vectors and Plasmid for the Development of Innovative Therapies

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Diseases

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy

5.1.4 Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapies

5.2.2 High Manufacturing Costs of Viral Vectors and Plasmids

5.2.3 Complications Associated With Large-Scale Production of Vectors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Genes

5.3.2 Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Regulatory Scenario

6.3 Patent Landscape



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 Partnerships and Alliances

7.2.2 Business Expansions

7.2.3 New Offerings

7.2.4 M & A Activities

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Market Share Analysis



8 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Vector)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Viral Vector

8.2.1 Adenoviral Vector

8.2.2 Retroviral Vector

8.2.3 Adeno-Associated Viral Vector

8.2.4 Lentiviral Vector

8.2.5 Vaccinia Viral Vector

8.2.6 Other Viral Vectors

8.3 Plasmid



9 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Disease)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cancer

9.3 Genetic Disease

9.4 Infectious Disease

9.5 Cardiovascular Disease

9.6 Other Diseases



10 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Gene Therapy

10.3 Vaccinology

10.4 Cell Therapy

10.5 Other Applications



11 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 U.S.

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 U.K.

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Switzerland

11.3.7 Belgium

11.3.8 Spain

11.3.9 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 Australia

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.5 India

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Singapore

11.4.8 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest-of-the-World

11.5.1 Overview



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Aldevron, LLC

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Role of Aldevron, LLC in the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

12.2.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.4 Catalent, Inc.

12.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

12.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC

12.7 GenScript

12.8 Lonza

12.9 Merck KGaA

12.10 MolMed S.p.A.

12.11 Novasep Holding SAS

12.12 Oxford Biomedica plc

12.13 Sartorius AG

12.14 Takara Bio Inc.

12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.16 WuXi AppTec



