Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market: Focus on Vector Type, Application, Disease, 5 Region's Data, 15 Countries' Data, Patent Landscape and Competitive Insights - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to be $5.86 billion in 2030.
The viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is expected to grow at a lower double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030. The growing prominence of vector-based gene therapy products and high funding activities in research for the development of novel therapies, coupled with an increasing prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases, is prominently driving the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market.
The rising prevalence of diseases has led to an increasing demand for the development of advanced therapies and drugs to meet the needs of the growing patient population. The advent of cell and gene therapy has offered the high potential to treat diseases that are otherwise incurable by conventional treatment modalities. Both therapies encompass the use of vector, as gene delivery vehicles, for the introduction of a therapeutic gene into the target cell in order to provide a cure or remedy to disease. Extensive progress made in gene and cell therapy research since the early 1970s and 1980s has, therefore, accelerated the adoption rate of plasmids and viral vectors for their use in these modern therapies.
Progress made in the field of vaccinology, involving the use of vectors, has further intensified the demand for these vectors. A large number of preclinical and clinical studies evaluating the potential of vectors in these advanced therapies have further displayed promising results. This, in turn, has attracted the attention of investors, making viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market an active area of investment as well as encouraging favorable funding activities from both the private and public sectors.
Currently, the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is witnessing the entry of several contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that are striving hard to sustain the competition with the main goal to increase the production of vectors that would be both cost-effective and of superior quality. The market is currently dominated by juggernauts, such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, and other small-medium enterprises, which offer a wide range of vector manufacturing products and services to the market. The expansion of manufacturing facilities is one of the key strategies adopted by the companies in order to strengthen their business position. Besides, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers, and acquisitions are also some of the common business development strategies adopted by key companies.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Lonza, Merck KGaA, MolMed S.p.A., Novasep Holding, Oxford Biomedica plc, Catalent, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., and Aldevron, L.L.C.
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of the Work
2.1 Overview: Report Scope
2.2 Segmentation of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market
2.3 Assumptions and Limitations
2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Overview: Report Methodology
4 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Overview
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Vectors
4.3 Importance of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA
4.4 Major Milestone in Vector Manufacturing
4.4.1 Manufacturing Process
4.4.1.1 Upstream Bioprocessing
4.4.1.2 Downstream Bioprocessing
4.5 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2030
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid Uptake of Viral Vectors and Plasmid for the Development of Innovative Therapies
5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Diseases
5.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy
5.1.4 Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapies
5.2.2 High Manufacturing Costs of Viral Vectors and Plasmids
5.2.3 Complications Associated With Large-Scale Production of Vectors
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Genes
5.3.2 Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Overview
6.2 Regulatory Scenario
6.3 Patent Landscape
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Developments and Strategies
7.2.1 Partnerships and Alliances
7.2.2 Business Expansions
7.2.3 New Offerings
7.2.4 M & A Activities
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Market Share Analysis
8 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Vector)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Viral Vector
8.2.1 Adenoviral Vector
8.2.2 Retroviral Vector
8.2.3 Adeno-Associated Viral Vector
8.2.4 Lentiviral Vector
8.2.5 Vaccinia Viral Vector
8.2.6 Other Viral Vectors
8.3 Plasmid
9 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Disease)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cancer
9.3 Genetic Disease
9.4 Infectious Disease
9.5 Cardiovascular Disease
9.6 Other Diseases
10 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Application)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Gene Therapy
10.3 Vaccinology
10.4 Cell Therapy
10.5 Other Applications
11 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Region)
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 U.S.
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 U.K.
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Switzerland
11.3.7 Belgium
11.3.8 Spain
11.3.9 Rest-of-Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 Australia
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.5 India
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Singapore
11.4.8 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
11.5 Rest-of-the-World
11.5.1 Overview
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Aldevron, LLC
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Role of Aldevron, LLC in the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market
12.2.3 SWOT Analysis
12.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
12.4 Catalent, Inc.
12.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
12.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC
12.7 GenScript
12.8 Lonza
12.9 Merck KGaA
12.10 MolMed S.p.A.
12.11 Novasep Holding SAS
12.12 Oxford Biomedica plc
12.13 Sartorius AG
12.14 Takara Bio Inc.
12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.16 WuXi AppTec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjkgc8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
