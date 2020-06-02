New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Format Printers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915683/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Aqueous market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$13.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$16.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Aqueous segment will reach a market size of US$86.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wide Format Printers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$217.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wide Format Printers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agfa-Gevaert N.V.; Canon Inc.; Electronics for Imaging Inc.; HP, Inc.; Konica Minolta Inc.; Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.; Océ-Technologies B.V.; Ricoh Company, Ltd.; Roland DG Corporation; Seiko Epson Corporation; Xerox Corporation





WIDE FORMAT PRINTERS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recent Market Activity Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices Unmatched Opportunities Making Printing Easy and Affordable Using Diverse Materials Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance Outlook Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology Competitive Landscape Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers Global Competitor Market Shares Wide Format Printers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Versatility is the Name of the Game Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth Advancements in Ink and Media New Markets for Output Providers Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries Use of Less Printing Ink Affordable Machines Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wide Format Printers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Wide Format Printers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Wide Format Printers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Aqueous (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Aqueous (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Aqueous (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Solvent (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Solvent (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Solvent (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: UV cured (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: UV cured (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: UV cured (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Latex ink (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Latex ink (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Latex ink (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Wide Format Printers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 17: United States Wide Format Printers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Wide Format Printers Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 20: Wide Format Printers Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 23: Wide Format Printers Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Wide Format Printers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 26: Chinese Wide Format Printers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 27: Wide Format Printers Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Wide Format Printers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Wide Format Printers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Wide Format Printers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Wide Format Printers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Wide Format Printers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: European Wide Format Printers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 33: Wide Format Printers Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 FRANCE Table 34: French Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: German Wide Format Printers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: Wide Format Printers Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: German Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 41: Italian Wide Format Printers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 42: Wide Format Printers Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Wide Format Printers Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Wide Format Printers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Wide Format Printers Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 47: Wide Format Printers Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: Russian Wide Format Printers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Wide Format Printers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 53: Rest of Europe Wide Format Printers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 54: Wide Format Printers Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Wide Format Printers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Australian Wide Format Printers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Wide Format Printers Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Wide Format Printers Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 65: Wide Format Printers Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Wide Format Printers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 69: Wide Format Printers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 71: Wide Format Printers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wide Format Printers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Wide Format Printers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Wide Format Printers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Wide Format Printers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 77: Latin American Wide Format Printers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 78: Wide Format Printers Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Wide Format Printers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 80: Argentinean Wide Format Printers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 81: Wide Format Printers Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Brazilian Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Mexican Wide Format Printers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 86: Wide Format Printers Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 89: Rest of Latin America Wide Format Printers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Wide Format Printers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Wide Format Printers Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 95: Wide Format Printers Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 98: Wide Format Printers Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Wide Format Printers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Wide Format Printers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 101: Israeli Wide Format Printers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 102: Wide Format Printers Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Wide Format Printers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 104: Saudi Arabian Wide Format Printers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 105: Wide Format Printers Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Wide Format Printers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wide Format Printers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 108: Wide Format Printers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Rest of Middle East Wide Format Printers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 110: Wide Format Printers Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: Wide Format Printers Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 113: African Wide Format Printers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 114: African Wide Format Printers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

