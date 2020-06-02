PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eagerly awaited agenda for the 2020 Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is now available. The world’s leading HR technology event is set to take place October 13 – 16, 2020 at The Venetian Las Vegas, with a lineup that includes daily keynotes, the popular Women in HR Technology Summit and more than 60 sessions presented by industry experts and seasoned practitioners on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and blockchain to reskilling and upskilling.
In addition to the select highlights detailed below, the event will continue to add more sessions throughout the summer in response to the new challenges HR faces due to COVID-19.
Those speaking at the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® include several of this year’s recently announced Top 100 HR Tech Influencers, as well as opening keynote, soccer star and equality activist, Abby Wambach. The event will also host over 450 HR technology solution providers on the expo floor, giving attendees the ability to demo and learn more about the solutions helping organizations drive success in today’s world of work.
Conference chair Steve Boese shared, “Every year, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® strives to deliver the resources our attendees are looking for, and 2020 is no exception. The impact of COVID-19 is challenging HR in new ways, and we developed our agenda with that in mind. We will dive deep into all aspects of HR technology, spotlighting the latest innovations, while incorporating timely content that addresses the crises caused by the global pandemic. This year’s conference will be wholly unique in that regard, and one that can’t be missed.”
Registration for the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is currently open, with exclusive savings in place for a limited time. Human Resource Executive® remains optimistic that the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will bring the community together as planned in October. If the WHO and CDC guidelines deem that a physical event is not possible, an innovative platform will be launched to deliver an unparalleled virtual education, expo and networking experience.
About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®
Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Artificial Intelligence, Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Workplace Innovation and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech vets all session content, resulting in a high caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.
HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.
