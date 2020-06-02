OTTAWA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC), the national voice of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit women, will hold a news teleconference/webcast on June 3, 2020 to mark the first anniversary of the release of the report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, Girls and Gender Diverse People.



The federal government has acknowledged that it has no timeline for the release of a National Action Plan to stem the violence, and has blamed the current pandemic for its failure to respond to the Inquiry report. But the Indigenous women of Canada, whose lives continue to be at risk, and who continue fear for the safety of their loved ones, are pressing ahead.

On June 3, at 11 a.m. NWAC President Lorraine Whitman will:

Release NWAC’s first report card assessing the government’s response to the Inquiry report;

Announce its recommendations to the government for moving forward on a plan

Spell out the many steps taken over the past year by Indigenous women to address and implement the Calls for Justice;

Release a national survey to indicate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the levels of violence being perpetrated against Indigenous women; and

Release a discussion paper demonstrating Canada’s international legal obligations to make reparations for the human-rights violations suffered by Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

On hand to offer the perspective of family members of the women and girls who have been murdered or gone missing will be Meggie Cywink whose sister, Sonya, was killed in 1994.

News release and all supporting documents will be available on the NWAC website https://www.nwac.ca/

