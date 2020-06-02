FAIRFIELD, NJ, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront , a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences organizations, announced today a partnership with DermaRite Industries, LLC., a manufacturer of skin care, advanced wound care, nutritional, and infection control products for health care and senior-care facilities.

StayinFront will provide its advanced mobile solution, StayinFront TouchRx ® , for DermaRite’s field representatives to access critical CRM information. The solution will enable DermaRite representatives to effectively prioritize accounts in their territories and to ensure educational reach to all their health care providers. DermaRite has experienced an overwhelming increase in the number of orders for hand hygiene products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The StayinFront TouchRx solution also provides the ability for DermaRite’s managers to utilize advanced reporting tools to track coverage and performance across territories.

“We are focused on providing critical supplies and ensuring that customers and patients’ needs are being met during this critical time and beyond,” commented Terry Herring, Sr. VP, Marketing & Sales. “As we continue to fulfill and prepare orders to meet the overwhelming increase in the demand of our inventory, StayinFront’s platform enables us to streamline our processes and view built-in analytics, dashboards and KPIs to maximize our efforts.”

“Now more than ever, life sciences companies need immediate access to critical CRM information to effectively manage their territories and capture and rapidly track key aspects of their activities. StayinFront TouchRx, with its new interface with improved form layouts, empowers field teams and mangers to maximize their efforts,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America at StayinFront.

About DermaRite Industries, LLC.

DermaRite produces high quality and affordable skin care, advanced wound care, and nutritional products. For 25 years we’ve been uncompromising in our mission to provide effective and cost-effective solutions that help improve the lives of patients and caregivers across all health care settings.

In addition to our broad product line, our customers also receive access to a comprehensive range of complimentary tools and guides, as well as on-site training and in-servicing for nurses and healthcare employees to assist them in providing the highest levels of care. www.dermarite.com



About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

StayinFront Contact:

Ken Arbadji

Vice President of Sales, North America

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3247

karbadji@stayinfront.com