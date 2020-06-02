New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Construction market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over -297.2 Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.7 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Construction segment will reach a market size of 39.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Steel market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 1.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 34.5 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Steel market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited; ArcelorMittal S.A.; China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited; EVRAZ NTMK; EVRAZ plc; Gerdau S.A.; HBIS Group; HYUNDAI Steel Company; JFE Steel Corporation; Jiangsu Shagang Group; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation; Nucor Corporation; POSCO; Riva Group; Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.; Shougang Corporation; Tata Steel Europe Ltd.; Tata Steel Group; thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG; United States Steel Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Steel Industry - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review China Holds the Key Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down - India Could Fill the Gap with Strongly Growing Appetite for the Metal Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese Curbs on Excess Capacity China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production Steel Price Differential - Global Impacts Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand Global Competitor Market Shares Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China) ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg) China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China) EVRAZ plc (UK) EVRAZ NTMK (Russia) Gerdau S.A. (Brazil) HBIS Group (China) HYUNDAI Steel Company (South Korea) JFE Steel Corporation (Japan) Jiangsu Shagang Group (China) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) Nucor Corporation (USA) POSCO (South Korea) Riva Group (Italy) Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd. (China) Shougang Corporation (China) Tata Steel Group (India) Tata Steel Europe Ltd. (UK) thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany) United States Steel Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Steel Logistics to be affected by US Tariffs US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries the Most Ongoing Drive for Lighter Weight Vehicles Drives Demand for High Strength Steel Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions Innovations and Product Differentiation Grow in Focus High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery Steel Vs Aluminum: The Material Wars Continue Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise Steel Manufacturers Move Closer to Customers Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Pushes Demand for Steel Scrap Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market Carbon Steel Market - A Review Move towards EAF - An Ongoing Trend Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand for Steel Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects Price Volatility in Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Demand

Table 1: Steel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Steel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Steel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Machinery (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Metal Goods (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Metal Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Metal Goods (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Household Appliances (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Household Appliances (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Household Appliances (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 24: Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Steel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Japanese Steel Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Steel Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Steel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Steel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Steel Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Steel Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Steel Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Steel Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 41: French Steel Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Steel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Steel Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Steel Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Steel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: United Kingdom Steel Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Steel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Steel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Spanish Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 57: Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Steel Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Steel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Steel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Steel Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Steel Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Steel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Steel Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Steel Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Steel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Steel Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 72: Indian Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Steel Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Steel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Steel Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 80: Steel Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Steel Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Demand for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Steel Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Steel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Steel Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Steel Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Steel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Steel Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 96: Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Steel Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Steel Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Steel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Steel Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Iranian Steel Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Steel Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Steel Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Steel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Steel in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Steel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Steel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Steel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Steel Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Steel Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Steel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Steel Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Steel Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 120: Steel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 144

