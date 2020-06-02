Huntington Beach, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced its acquisition of CloudMonix, a Chicago-based cloud infrastructure monitoring company specializing in advanced insight into system performance, auto-scaling of resources, automation of issue resolution and self-healing to ensure uninterrupted service.

CloudMonix, which focuses on Microsoft Azure monitoring services, is a Microsoft Silver Partner with five-star user reviews on both G2 Crowd and Capterra. Key capabilities include:

Immediate and deep insight into the stability of complex software systems (with performance dashboards, root cause analysis and predefined configuration templates);

Intelligent automation of issue resolution (e.g. automated recovery and self-healing actions) and optimization of cloud costs (e.g. automatically scale the size of various resources to match the demand, i.e. VMs, SQL Azure, VM Scale-Sets, etc.); and,

Extensive library of third-party integrations, including 24 vendors across collaboration, data store, issue tracking, ITSM, logging, messaging, monitoring and notifications - such as MS Teams, Jira, LogEntries, Slack, ServiceNow, Twilio, PagerDuty, ManageEngine, Freshdesk and Zendesk.

In addition to bringing strong Azure monitoring and management capabilities, CloudMonix also enhances the experience throughout the customer journey - by enabling zero-touch, self-service models from discovery, trial, purchase to support. Customers can start online within minutes directly from Cloudmonix’s website and via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace - with the Starter edition for free, and advance to the Professional tier for just US$15 per resource per month, or the Ultimate tier for just US$20 per resource per month.

Built with DevOps teams, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) in mind, CloudMonix’s strong monitoring capabilities - coupled with flexible low-touch engagement models - have enabled CloudMonix to scale rapidly: serving cloud-first, small and medium sized enterprises all over the world.

The acquisition underscores Netreo’s commitment towards Microsoft’s growing cloud services market. Microsoft Azure, which has a community of over 700 million users and coverage of more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies1, reported a 59 percent growth rate in Q3 2020.2 Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business - which includes Azure as well as some other as-a-Service products - jumped in Q3 2020 revenues by 27 percent to $12.3 billion.﻿2

“Netreo is delighted to welcome CloudMonix to the family. The addition of CloudMonix’s capabilities to Netreo’s platform strengthens our efforts to provide high quality cloud infrastructure monitoring to DevOps teams, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). We’re also looking forward to deepening our partnership with Microsoft to empower our customers to manage and monitor their mission-critical infrastructure, applications and devices both on-premises and in the cloud and across cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment models,” said Jasmin Young, Chief Executive Officer at Netreo.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are widely deployed by enterprises, and these products now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

