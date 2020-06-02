This announcement has been updated to reflect the changed legal authorization for auctions without the issuance of a prospectus to professional investors.

Lykill fjármögnun hf. is to hold both a bond and bill auction of a new fixed rate bond series, LYKILL 24 06 and a new 6 month bill series LYKILL201215, next Thursday, June 4th.

The bond series has a 4-year maturity. It carries a fixed 2.80% interest rate and is secured by a cover pool, consisting of loans, leases and pledged accounts. The series is an annuity with quarterly payments and will mature on June 14th, 2024. The bond series will be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange.

The bonds will be sold at the fixed price of 100.00.

The bill auction will be closed with a Dutch method, where all bills will be sold at the highest yield accepted.

Arion bank hf. is to manage the auction and will present it to investors. Lykill reserves the right to accept any offer partially or in full or refuse all offers. The auction results will be made public no later than the next business day following the auction.

The auction does not represent a public offering and only parties who are classified as qualified investors pursuant to clause 2(9) of Act no. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions will be able to participate. Investors are advised that no prospectus will be published in conjunction with the offering, pursuant to Article 1(4)(a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, cf. clause 2 of Act. no. 14/2020 on the prospectus to be published for financial instruments which are offered through a public offering or are admitted to trading on a regulated market. A Base Prospectus, final terms and other documents applicable to the offered financial instruments are published on the Company‘s website: https://www.lykill.is/starfsemi/fjarfestatengsl/ .

Bids are accepted until 17:00 (GMT+0) on Thursday, June 4th 2020. Settlement day is planned to be on Monday, June 15th, 2020. Bids must be sent to skuldabrefamidlun@arionbanki.is .

Contacts:

Hrafn Steinarsson, Arion Banki hf. Markets, hrafn.steinarsson@arionbanki.is tel: 444 6910

Arnar Geir Sæmundsson, Investments at TM hf., arnargs@tm.is, tel: 540 1700