AMHERST, N.Y., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, and software-defined storage pioneer DataCore Software , announced they are offering a combined solution featuring ATTO XstreamCORE® intelligent bridges and DataCore software-defined storage solutions.



DataCore integrates with ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent bridges to make direct-attached storage available over Fibre Channel or Ethernet to form a highly resilient SAN with virtually zero downtime. It provides unmatched configuration flexibility, high availability, and high performance while reducing enterprise storage costs.

Software-defined storage architectures directly address concerns over the costs of storage capacity expansion. The solution from DataCore and ATTO allows budget-conscious buyers the ability to achieve high availability at significantly less cost than traditional high-end storage arrays with greater resiliency in JBOD, JBOF, and RAID array deployments, as well as more management capabilities than competitive solutions.

“The combination of DataCore SANsymphony and ATTO gives IT the flexibility to use existing storage, add capacity using the storage of their choice, and configure it in any configuration they require, delivering superior performance and availability” said Gerardo Dada, CMO at DataCore Software. “This approach frees organizations from hardware or vendor lock-in and gives them a unified, smart, software-defined control layer that simplifies management and reduces costs, both of which are very important to organizations dealing with strained IT budgets and resources during this global pandemic and economic downturn.”

DataCore SANsymphony pools capacity and dynamically auto-tiers data across diverse storage equipment under a centralized control plane of software-defined storage services. The device-agnostic functions include synchronous and asynchronous replication, zero-touch failover and failback for local and metro-clusters, advanced site recovery, as well as continuous data protection and fast, lightweight snapshots.

“ATTO XstreamCORE and DataCore software-defined storage solutions perfectly complement each other in function, performance and utility,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing, product management and alliances at ATTO Technology. “Customers will quickly appreciate the flexibility and savings this combination gives them.”

ATTO XstreamCORE is an intelligent bridge that connects direct-attached SAS JBODs, JBOFs, RAID arrays or tape drives to up to 64 physical hosts over Ethernet or Fibre Channel networks, creating a pool of scalable storage. Exclusive acceleration technologies deliver up to 1.1M 4K IOPS or 6GB/s with extremely low latency.

