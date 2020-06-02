RESTON, Va., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nine company executives to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, the annual list acknowledges channel leaders for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.
“We are honored to have CRN recognize the outstanding efforts of these nine influential leaders in the public sector IT market,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These executives exemplify exceptional leadership, focus and commitment to the success of their teams and Carahsoft’s government customers and ecosystem of reseller partners.”
Bethany Blackwell, Rebecca Brennan, Tina Chiao, Maryam Emdadi, Tiffany Goddard, Natalie Gregory, Laura Markovich, Annie Marshall and Sehar Wahla were recognized by CRN for their eminence as top leaders, achievers, visionaries and for their dedication to the channel.
Read more about Carahsoft’s 2020 CRN Women of the Channel nominees here.
“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”
Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
