RESTON, Va., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named nine company executives to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, the annual list acknowledges channel leaders for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.



“We are honored to have CRN recognize the outstanding efforts of these nine influential leaders in the public sector IT market,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These executives exemplify exceptional leadership, focus and commitment to the success of their teams and Carahsoft’s government customers and ecosystem of reseller partners.”

Bethany Blackwell, Rebecca Brennan, Tina Chiao, Maryam Emdadi, Tiffany Goddard, Natalie Gregory, Laura Markovich, Annie Marshall and Sehar Wahla were recognized by CRN for their eminence as top leaders, achievers, visionaries and for their dedication to the channel.

Bethany Blackwell : Bethany serves as the Sales Director for Carahsoft’s Salesforce Team. Last year she worked with Carahsoft’s internal teams to develop a program for onboarding, tracking and selling Salesforce products and services. As a result, Bethany led the Salesforce team to a revenue growth of more than $55M from 80 unique ecosystem partners.



Rebecca Brennan : Rebecca is the Sales Director for Carahsoft's Splunk Public Sector Team. In 2019, she helped grow Splunk's Public Sector business by over 20% and has made significant contributions to programs allowing Splunk to generate net new opportunities, nurture customers and provide preeminent solutions to the public sector. This is the third consecutive year Rebecca has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.



Tina Chiao : Tina is the Senior Director of Sales for Carahsoft's Amazon Web Services Team. She has played an instrumental role in creating and implementing numerous joint marketing and partner-focused call campaign programs over the previous year, which has led to net new business opportunities and growth of the partners' existing footprint.



Maryam Emdadi : Maryam serves as Vice President of Sales for Carahsoft's Dell Team. She has launched several sales campaigns that helped generate millions of dollars in incremental sales for Carahsoft's top channel partners. In 2019, Maryam contributed to a 46% growth in channel business by launching various successful sales campaigns. This is the third time Maryam has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.



Tiffany Goddard : Tiffany serves as the Sales Director for the Citizen Experience, Law Enforcement and Geospatial teams at Carahsoft. In 2019, Tiffany developed Carahsoft sales programs which generated more than 1,000 leads for the vendors she supports and contributed to the 30% growth her team saw last year. She was a key contributor to sales and marketing planning for the 10 companies added to her team over the past year. This is the second time Tiffany has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.



Natalie Gregory : Natalie serves as Vice President for Carahsoft and manages the Red Hat, Open Source and Atlassian business units. She strives to create trusted, long-term partnerships with resellers and system integrators by understanding their business model and connecting partners to corresponding software manufacturers. In 2019, Natalie led corporate channel trainings for all new hires each month, developed incentivized channel programs for new software manufacturers and surpassed over three billion dollars in channel sales.



Laura Markovich : Laura is the Director of Sales for Carahsoft's Tableau Public Sector Team. Laura is the architect of Carahsoft's Customer Nurture program which provides the resources needed to get new customers up-and-running with their software purchases quickly and provides on-going nurturing, resulting in increased license sales, renewals and upsell opportunities for Carahsoft and its vendor partners. She also helped Tableau partners navigate Tableau's recent acquisition by Salesforce. This is the second time Laura has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.



Annie Marshall : Annie serves as the Director of Sales for Carahsoft's Symantec team. Over the past year, Annie has worked closely with Carahsoft's Contracts Team to increase Symantec's presence in key markets, resulting in a Blanket Purchase Agreement award from the DoD for cybersecurity solutions and the addition of Symantec to Carahsoft's Master Service Agreement with The Quilt to reach educational institutions and nonprofits. Annie has since transitioned to managing Carahsoft's Pure Storage product line as of April.



: Annie serves as the Director of Sales for Carahsoft’s Symantec team. Over the past year, Annie has worked closely with Carahsoft’s Contracts Team to increase Symantec’s presence in key markets, resulting in a Blanket Purchase Agreement award from the DoD for cybersecurity solutions and the addition of Symantec to Carahsoft’s Master Service Agreement with The Quilt to reach educational institutions and nonprofits. Annie has since transitioned to managing Carahsoft’s Pure Storage product line as of April. Sehar Wahla : Sehar is the Manager of Partner Business Development for Carahsoft’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) Team. She has been a key contributor in the creation of Carahsoft’s first cloud distribution programs. In 2019, Sehar focused on developing billing infrastructure through building enablement programs and strategizing incentive and registration programs with AWS on behalf of Carahsoft’s partners.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

