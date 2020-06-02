In week 22, Marel hf. purchased 1,185,468 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 841,209,936. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price ISK
(rate)		Purchase price (ISK)
25.5.202013:38  100.000   711   71.100.000 
25.5.202014:54  30.000   714   21.420.000 
26.5.202010:24  25.000   730   18.250.000 
26.5.202010:25  30.964   730   22.603.720 
26.5.202011:40  50.000   728   36.400.000 
26.5.202013:45  9.109   720   6.558.480 
26.5.202013:54  50.000   723   36.150.000 
26.5.202014:15  5.891   720   4.241.520 
26.5.202015:01  10.000   720   7.200.000 
26.5.202015:16  20.000   718   14.360.000 
26.5.202015:17  50.000   718   35.900.000 
26.5.202015:21  50.000   718   35.900.000 
27.5.202009:34  50.000   718   35.900.000 
27.5.202009:40  37.480   718   26.910.640 
27.5.202009:47  50.000   718   35.900.000 
27.5.202009:52  50.000   716   35.800.000 
27.5.202009:53  50.000   714   35.700.000 
27.5.202010:05  50.000   714   35.700.000 
27.5.202010:18  25.000   714   17.850.000 
27.5.202014:59  200   713   142.600 
27.5.202015:10  1.072   713   764.336 
28.5.202009:34  10.000   702   7.020.000 
28.5.202009:41  2.860   700   2.002.000 
28.5.202009:42  7.140   700   4.998.000 
28.5.202009:49  50.000   703   35.150.000 
28.5.202010:27  50.000   703   35.150.000 
28.5.202010:46  100.000   703   70.300.000 
28.5.202010:54  25.000   700   17.500.000 
28.5.202011:05  1.040   700   728.000 
28.5.202011:09  500   700   350.000 
28.5.202011:14  18.460   700   12.922.000 
28.5.202011:20  45.000   695   31.275.000 
28.5.202011:51  3.470   695   2.411.650 
28.5.202013:22  282   695   195.990 
29.5.202009:34  50.000   682,5   34.125.000 
29.5.202009:43  50.000   679   33.950.000 
29.5.202010:06  15.000   679   10.185.000 
29.5.202011:13  12.000   683   8.196.000 
Total   1,185,468   841,209,936
     
     

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 19,832,499 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 21,017,967 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.73% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 12,269,153 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.59% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 7,176,958,341.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries.