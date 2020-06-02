In week 22, Marel hf. purchased 1,185,468 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 841,209,936. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 25.5.2020 13:38 100.000 711 71.100.000 25.5.2020 14:54 30.000 714 21.420.000 26.5.2020 10:24 25.000 730 18.250.000 26.5.2020 10:25 30.964 730 22.603.720 26.5.2020 11:40 50.000 728 36.400.000 26.5.2020 13:45 9.109 720 6.558.480 26.5.2020 13:54 50.000 723 36.150.000 26.5.2020 14:15 5.891 720 4.241.520 26.5.2020 15:01 10.000 720 7.200.000 26.5.2020 15:16 20.000 718 14.360.000 26.5.2020 15:17 50.000 718 35.900.000 26.5.2020 15:21 50.000 718 35.900.000 27.5.2020 09:34 50.000 718 35.900.000 27.5.2020 09:40 37.480 718 26.910.640 27.5.2020 09:47 50.000 718 35.900.000 27.5.2020 09:52 50.000 716 35.800.000 27.5.2020 09:53 50.000 714 35.700.000 27.5.2020 10:05 50.000 714 35.700.000 27.5.2020 10:18 25.000 714 17.850.000 27.5.2020 14:59 200 713 142.600 27.5.2020 15:10 1.072 713 764.336 28.5.2020 09:34 10.000 702 7.020.000 28.5.2020 09:41 2.860 700 2.002.000 28.5.2020 09:42 7.140 700 4.998.000 28.5.2020 09:49 50.000 703 35.150.000 28.5.2020 10:27 50.000 703 35.150.000 28.5.2020 10:46 100.000 703 70.300.000 28.5.2020 10:54 25.000 700 17.500.000 28.5.2020 11:05 1.040 700 728.000 28.5.2020 11:09 500 700 350.000 28.5.2020 11:14 18.460 700 12.922.000 28.5.2020 11:20 45.000 695 31.275.000 28.5.2020 11:51 3.470 695 2.411.650 28.5.2020 13:22 282 695 195.990 29.5.2020 09:34 50.000 682,5 34.125.000 29.5.2020 09:43 50.000 679 33.950.000 29.5.2020 10:06 15.000 679 10.185.000 29.5.2020 11:13 12.000 683 8.196.000 Total 1,185,468 841,209,936

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 19,832,499 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 21,017,967 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.73% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 12,269,153 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.59% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 7,176,958,341.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

