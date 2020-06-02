Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Transaction in Own Shares

2 June 2020

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc announces the following purchase of its own shares:

Date of trade No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of shares

in issue 2 June 2020 133,000 51.0p 0.2%

The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transactions, the company has 54,467,002 shares in issue plus 1,083,000 shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the company is therefore 54,467,002.