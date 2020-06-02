2019/20 Universal Registration Document available
2 June 2020 – Alstom's 2019/20 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 2 June 2020.
This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The following information is included in the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document:
|About Alstom
|Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.
|Contacts
| Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com
