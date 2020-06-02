FLAGGING NOTIFICATION UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT



SSH Communications Security Corporation has today received the following flagging notification concerning the shares in SSH Communications Security Corporation:





1. Issuer of shares



SSH Communications Security Corporation, 1035804-9





2. Shareowners obliged to give notification



Tatu Juhani Ylönen





3. Reason for notification



SSH Communications Security has received today an announcement that Tatu Ylönen has sold 4.930.000 shares and his holdings now fall below 20% of votes and shares in SSH Communications Security.





4. Share of the ownership in the company



Tatu Ylönen now owns 6.987.123 shares and votes in SSH Communications Security Corporation, corresponding to 18,01% of all shares and votes in SSH Communications Security Corporation.



SSH Communications Security Corporation has a total of 38.802.233 shares and votes. The Company has one share series, each share entitling to one vote.





Helsinki, 2 June 2020





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO



For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com