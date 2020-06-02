New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028475/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on K-12 blended e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching model and need for effective content development technology. In addition, need for cost-effective teaching model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 blended e-learning market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Content

• System

• Solutions

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the need for SCORM-compliant content as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our K-12 blended e-learning market covers the following areas:

• K-12 blended e-learning market sizing

• K-12 blended e-learning market forecast

• K-12 blended e-learning market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028475/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001