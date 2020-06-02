Regulated Information

Nyrstar: Results of the general and two consecutive extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 2 June 2020

2 June 2020 at 20.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) held a general shareholders’ meeting and two consecutive extraordinary general shareholders' meetings today in Antwerp.

The proposed resolutions under the two agenda items for the general shareholders' meeting with respect to the postponement of the general shareholders’ meeting and the liability claim against the directors and former directors of the Company for errors committed in 2019 and 2020 were not approved.

The attendance quorum required for the two extraordinary general shareholders' meetings were not met. The first agenda item for the second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting with respect to the postponement of the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting did not require an attendance quorum and the agenda item was not approved.

