Fort Myers, Fla., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Florida Cancer Specialists Research & Institute (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist/hematologist Raji Shameem, MD to the statewide practice. Dr. Shameem is seeing patients at locations in Central Florida, including the Seminole and West Volusia markets.

Dr. Shameem completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. He then went on to pursue a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, a member institution of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network [NCCN]. Prior to joining Florida Cancer Specialists, he practiced at Cancer Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Dr. Shameem has received multiple distinctions, including excellence in research and the prestigious Harry D. Fein, MD Memorial Award for clinical excellence and compassionate patient care. He has a strong interest in clinical research, with a focus on targeted drug therapy, and has served on various research committees and participated as a clinical trial principal investigator.

FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “Dr. Shameem is highly respected and exhibits a real passion for his patients. He will be a great addition to our practices in Central Florida, which will allow patients to receive the best possible care within their local community.”

Dr. Lucio N. Gordan, FCS president & managing physician, added, “Dr. Shameem has a strong interest in clinical research, demonstrated by his extensive list of publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as presentations he has given to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and American Society of Hematology (ASH), among others. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS.”

“We are pleased to have Dr. Shameem join our practice,” said FCS Medical Oncologist Dr. Victor Melgen. “Our patients will benefit greatly from his combined expertise in cancer care and research and his focus on providing care that is personalized for each patient’s needs.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

