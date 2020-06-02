Iceland Seafood International hf has received a notice from Kvika Banki, which provides market making service in relation to the Company's shares. As announced on March 12th 2020, Kvika Banki triggered a Force Majure clause in the market making agreement at that time due to special circumstances. Kvika Banki has now confirmed that the need for applying the Force Majure clause no longer exist and they will fullfill obligations on amounts and maximum spread as defined in the agreement. As announced earlier today a similar notice has been received from Arion Banki, the other bank providing market making service in relation to the Company's shares.