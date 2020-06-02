LONDON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent carrier commerce company, is pleased to provide an update to its global coverage for mobile identity services as Boku now offers mobile identity verification capabilities in more than 50 countries.



Through direct connections to mobile network operators (“MNOs”), including all UK MNOs supplemented by indirect connections via authoritative and trusted third parties, Boku can now offer Identity services from over 200 carriers covering 51 countries, including 34 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, nine in the Americas and eight in the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the significant progress that has been made to position Boku as the provider with the widest reach of phone verification services globally. When Boku’s Identity business was formed through the acquisition of Danal Inc on 1 January 2019, services were only provided in three countries; the USA, Canada and the UK.

The mobile verification capabilities provided by Boku will help some of the world’s largest companies to seamlessly verify good customers via their mobile device and reduce the negative impacts caused by fraudsters through social engineering.

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer of Boku Identity, commented, "As we have previously stated, Boku has ambitions to build a truly global Identity business. With this goal in mind, the Company has been working hard behind the scenes to add significant further international coverage to our Identity network, adding more connectivity in more countries for more products. Boku can now provide the simple and effective solutions our customers require to the global problems created by mobile identity fraud and social engineering in 51 countries. We intend to continue building this global network and adding new customers for our services.”

Notes to Editors

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is one of the world's leading providers of mobile commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku's technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku's technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku's platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.