 

June 2, 2020

 

 

 

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

 

 

 

Technicolor Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
May 31, 2020 15,350,414 Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 15,350,414
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 15,350,414

 

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rigExcluding shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

 

 

 

 

