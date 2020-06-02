TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- / CDHO / - The College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario (CDHO) has released its guidelines to help dental hygienists make sure that the place you receive your dental hygiene care is safe in response to COVID-19 when offices open again.
You also have a role to play in making sure that you, your family, and other office visitors remain safe.
Everyone must all do their part in containing the spread of this potentially deadly virus. Your oral health is important and dental hygienists are trained in infection prevention and control. The College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario has put guidelines in place to ensure your safety when visiting a dental hygienist. The CDHO is asking for your help by respecting new office protocols and understanding that offices may be delayed in opening due to required office modifications and a shortage of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.
