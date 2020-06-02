Naples, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa® company,announces the recent hiring of Michael Pryor to controller.

Mr. Pryor began his career at Associa in 2016 where he progressed through the ranks, including corporate accountant, and eventually taking over the director of accounting role for all the Gulf Coast branches in Florida. While serving as director of accounting, Mr. Pryor was integral in providing elevated accounting services to all clients across the region.

As the new controller for Sandcastle Community Management, Mr. Pryor will bring further leadership and support to the Naples, Florida Associa Branch. His focus will continue to be providing superior services as the mentor of the current expert team that comprises today’s Sandcastle financial services team.

“Bringing his vast corporate financial experience and industry knowledge, we know that Michael will be an asset to the branch, our clients, and financial services staff,” stated John Tague, regional vice president for Associa. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to utilizing his talents towards the branch’s continued success.”

Mr. Pryor graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Indiana University.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



