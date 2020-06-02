BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA,, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new video from IPC, the global electronics manufacturing association, shows viewers the many ways “our lives and our communities depend on electronics” and invites them to learn more about “the crucial industry that’s at the heart of the modern world.”

The 90-second video features a series of evocative vignettes in which electronics-based devices and systems are making people’s lives safer, healthier, more connected, secure, and fun. The video also demystifies electronics technology by comparing it to the workings of a lightbulb and showing animations of the hard wiring inside consumer devices. The video is free of technical jargon and aims to help tech-centric IPC connect on a gut level with non-industry audiences such as policymakers and educators.

“We want people to take notice of things they’ve always taken for granted and be more curious about this critically important industrial sector,” said Chris Mitchell, IPC vice president of global government relations. “Part of our job in representing the industry is helping people understand what we do and why it matters, and this video is an effort to do that in language and pictures that will resonate with everyone.”

IPC will promote the video to targeted audiences in a campaign spanning YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, e-mail newsletters, online presentations, and in-person meetings. IPC members are being encouraged to share it with their coworkers, friends, families, elected officials, and local educators and community leaders.

IPC’s embrace of a more people-centered message began last year with its award-winning “Start with the Standards” campaign, which linked IPC’s industry standards program with images of “those who mean the world to us,” including a baby in an incubator; a child in car seat; and a man in an MRI machine.

Most recently, IPC published new data showing that the electronics manufacturing sector supports more than 5.3 million American jobs, pays above-average compensation, and provides critical equipment and inputs to other key sectors including healthcare, transportation, and aerospace.

