NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, digital platforms, financial services and agribusiness, announced today that it has elected to initiate an exciting new strategy designed to create major value for the Company and its shareholders by spinning off key holdings in public markets. Management believes that Exxe Group can achieve higher value and a swifter pace through monetization of key current holdings, and newly targeted companies, by spinning them off in public markets versus the “buy, build, and integrate” approach alone. This shift in strategy is reflective of the current appetite for Exxe Group industries and companies as well as the typical substantial jump in value afforded independent pubcos versus the slower rise in value of majority-held companies inside of a holding-company type of vehicle.



To execute this strategy to complete effectiveness, Exxe Group plans to have each prospective pubco target complete audits in compliance with PCAOB standards. Shareholders can expect that these potential spin-offs will include holdings across a variety of industries. Moreover, beginning with the next targeted acquisition, Exxe Group plans to acquire firms that are currently “spin-off ready,” or just require audits and corporate infrastructure modifications. To deliver the greatest value to shareholders, we have lined up an institutional buyer for the first asset which will raise capital for Exxe to fund future acquisitions. Existing Exxe shareholders will be offered highly discounted shares in the spin-off directly, as well as benefit through Exxe’s continued minority interest in the spinoff. This unlocks growth value with new capital and allows potential for shareholders to benefit in more than one way.

Eduard Nazmiev, CEO and President of Exxe Group commented on how the new change in capital markets strategy will improve the Company and its positioning vis-a-vis its shareholders. “We at Exxe Group are very proud of how we have substantially increased our shareholder’s equity by buying private companies at favorable private market valuations and helping them grow and be integrated into our family, thus increasing our Company’s overall value.“

“However, since we have launched the Axxa Venture Fund, it has become apparent to us that the best way to monetize these assets is via a spin-off in some form in the public markets. In this way, we believe we can achieve our goals of approaching the level or nearly reaching the value of our current shareholder’s equity which is many times our current overall market cap. In general, greater valuations for the holdings can be achieved and our continuing relationships and loose integrations can foster future growth just as through our original plan. As we prepare our first company for this new move, we will keep you apprised of the progress, along with the audits for future holdings.”

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

