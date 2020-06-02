Robert N. Wilson was Former Johnson & Johnson Vice Chairman

Board Member, Eric W. Roberts, named Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Strategic Transactions and Finance Committee of the Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of acute and severe inflammatory diseases including acute viral pneumonia in COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Robert N. Wilson, a former vice chairman of the Johnson & Johnson board, to the Company’s board of directors as co-chairman with current board chairman, Robert McNeil, Ph.D. In addition, board member Eric W. Roberts has been named Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Strategic Transactions and Finance Committee.

“We welcome Bob to our board at this transformative time for our Company. Bob is an esteemed pharmaceutical industry executive with significant board leadership experience and a successful track record leading Fortune 500 companies including Johnson & Johnson through various stages of growth. We look forward to his guidance as we advance Auxora, our promising new therapy for patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and other acute inflammatory conditions,” said Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CalciMedica. “Given the numerous opportunities CalciMedica is evaluating at this time, the board also named Eric Roberts Vice Chairman of the Board and appointed him Chairman of the newly formed Strategic Transactions and Finance Committee. Eric’s extensive experience executing strategic and financing transactions for life sciences companies will be invaluable as we accelerate our clinical and corporate time table.”

Mr. Wilson brings a wealth of expertise in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries, having held leadership roles on boards and been Chairman of various companies and organizations including Johnson & Johnson, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Synta Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Mevion Systems, among others. In addition, Mr. Wilson previously served as a member of the board of directors of Charles Schwab Corporation, Hess Corporation and as Chairman of Caxton Health Holdings, leading efforts in pharmaceutical and health technology investments. Prior to that, Mr. Wilson served in several roles at Johnson & Johnson, notably as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for 15 years and on the executive committee for 20 years. During his nearly 40-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson, he played a key role in the expansion of the pharmaceutical, device and diagnostic programs while establishing the company as a leader in the search for new solutions for patients. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College.

“I am pleased to join CalciMedica’s board at this pivotal time for the Company,” said Robert N. Wilson. “The Company recently announced positive topline results from an interim analysis of data from its clinical trial evaluating Auxora in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. I look forward to working with the board and management team and providing strategic guidance as we build on the recent milestones with Auxora in COVID-19 patients and further maximize the therapy’s potential beyond COVID-19.”

Mr. Roberts likewise brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to CalciMedica. During his 35 year career, he has completed hundreds of strategic and financing transactions. He was the former Co-Head of Global Healthcare Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers, a former partner and founder of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Dillon Read & Co. Inc. and Head of Life Sciences Investment Banking at UBS. Mr. Roberts also co-founded the Caxton Advantage Life Sciences Fund and Valence Life Sciences and has served on a number of boards of public and private companies. Mr. Roberts holds a B.S. degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Auxora™ (formerly CM4620-IE)

Auxora is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of CRAC channels. CRAC channels are found on many cell types, including lung endothelium cells, pancreatic acinar cells and immune system cells, where aberrant activation of these channels may play a key role in the pathobiology of acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes. Auxora is an investigational drug being developed for use in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and for use in patients with acute pancreatitis and accompanying SIRS. In addition, CalciMedica is exploring other acute indications for Auxora such as viral pneumonia, acute lung injury, ARDS and acute kidney injury.

About CalciMedica, Inc.

CalciMedica is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on CRAC channel drug discovery and development for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. CRAC channels control the entry of calcium into immune and other cell types, and calcium is an important intracellular signaling molecule that modulates normal cellular function but can be detrimental when levels are too high. CalciMedica is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit the company website at www.calcimedica.com .

CalciMedica Contact:

Rachel Leheny, Ph.D.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

rachel@calcimedica.com

858-952-5500

Media Contact:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

koshea@lifescicomms.com

929-469-3860