Company announcement

No. 10/2020

2 June 2020

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Truly ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Closely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919

b) Nature of the transaction Sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)



DKK 405.634 206



DKK 405.97 120



DKK 407.1473 224



DKK 408.169 1200



DKK 408.7652 437



DKK 407.1789 616



DKK 407.5246 618



DKK 409.75 464



DKK 411.863 1200



DKK 410.0878 763



DKK 412.0896 297



DKK 412.3674 903



DKK 411.4723 976



DKK 412.7941 376

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



Volume: 8,400





Price: DKK 409,9293 (weighted average)

e) Date of the transaction 2 June 2020