Company announcement
No. 10/2020
2 June 2020
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Truly ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 405.634 206
DKK 405.97 120
DKK 407.1473 224
DKK 408.169 1200
DKK 408.7652 437
DKK 407.1789 616
DKK 407.5246 618
DKK 409.75 464
DKK 411.863 1200
DKK 410.0878 763
DKK 412.0896 297
DKK 412.3674 903
DKK 411.4723 976
DKK 412.7941 376
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
Volume: 8,400
Price: DKK 409,9293 (weighted average)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
| Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
