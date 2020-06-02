Company announcement
No. 10/2020

                                                                                                                                                 2 June 2020

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Truly ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Closely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transaction Sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		  Price(s)                             Volume(s)

DKK 405.634                     206

DKK 405.97                        120

DKK 407.1473                   224

DKK 408.169                     1200

DKK 408.7652                    437

DKK 407.1789                    616

DKK 407.5246                    618

DKK 409.75                         464

DKK 411.863                     1200

DKK 410.0878                    763

DKK 412.0896                    297

DKK 412.3674                    903

DKK 411.4723                    976

DKK 412.7941                    376
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

Volume: 8,400

 
Price:  DKK 409,9293 (weighted average)
e)Date of the transaction 2 June 2020
f)Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment