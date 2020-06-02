Highlights of the first quarter include:
DRAPER, Utah, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared to its prior quarter ended April 30, 2019, which did not include the acquisition of WageWorks.
“The team’s remarkable response to the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened HealthEquity’s culture and accelerated promised synergies,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO. “During a tumultuous quarter, 17% year-over-year increase in new HSA openings and 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin show just how deeply growth and profitability are embedded in our model.”
First quarter financial results
Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020 of $190.0 million grew 118% compared to $87.1 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $111.3 million, custodial revenue of $46.9 million, and interchange revenue of $31.8 million.
HealthEquity reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $41.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $27.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, an increase of 62% compared to $38.9 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue compared to 45% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.
Account and asset metrics
HSAs as of April 30, 2020 were approximately 5.4 million, an increase of 33% year over year, including 245,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 38% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2020 reached 12.7 million, including 7.3 million consumer-directed benefit ("CDB") accounts.
Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2020 were $11.5 billion, an increase of 38% year over year. Total HSA assets included $8.7 billion of HSA cash and $2.8 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2020.
New HSA openings and HSA asset balances
HealthEquity reported sales of 104,000 new HSAs in the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, 17% more than in the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $40.0 million during the quarter, while total member balances decreased by approximately $37.0 million due to the impact of market declines on invested balances, partially offset by net contributions from cash balances to investments.
WageWorks integration
HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. The Company accelerated its integration efforts and now expects to achieve the previously stated goal of $50 million in run rate synergies, including the on-shoring of all telephone-based member services to the United States, by the end of this year's fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2020.
Business outlook
Due to uncertainty regarding the pace of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its full-year fiscal 2021 guidance. For the fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2020, management expects revenues of $168 million to $173 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $20 million and $15 million, resulting in net loss per diluted share of $0.27 to $0.21. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $17 million and $22 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.23 to $0.30 (based on an estimated 73 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $48 million.
Said Kessler, “We believe the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative effect on our operating performance will fade as businesses gradually reopen, while the unprecedented economic fallout drives HSA growth and accelerates long-term trends favoring established market leaders like HealthEquity.”
See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
Non-GAAP financial information
To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.
Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:
For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
|(in thousands, except par value)
|April 30, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|171,093
|$
|191,726
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,681 and $1,216 as of April
30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|69,789
|70,863
|Other current assets
|42,901
|34,711
|Total current assets
|283,783
|297,300
|Property and equipment, net
|35,821
|33,486
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|97,554
|83,178
|Intangible assets, net
|777,483
|783,279
|Goodwill
|1,332,631
|1,332,631
|Deferred tax asset
|38
|18
|Other assets
|35,169
|35,089
|Total assets
|$
|2,562,479
|$
|2,564,981
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,338
|$
|3,980
|Accrued compensation
|27,197
|50,121
|Accrued liabilities
|39,985
|46,372
|Current portion of long-term debt
|46,875
|39,063
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,210
|12,401
|Total current liabilities
|134,605
|151,937
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|1,167,192
|1,181,615
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|81,982
|68,017
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,783
|2,625
|Deferred tax liability
|134,267
|130,492
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,387,224
|1,382,749
|Total liabilities
|1,521,829
|1,534,686
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 71,398 and 71,051 shares
issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|827,303
|818,774
|Accumulated earnings
|213,340
|211,514
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,040,650
|1,030,295
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,562,479
|$
|2,564,981
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|$
|111,271
|$
|26,808
|Custodial revenue
|46,899
|41,952
|Interchange revenue
|31,841
|18,292
|Total revenue
|190,011
|87,052
|Cost of revenue
|Service costs
|71,013
|20,649
|Custodial costs
|5,045
|4,123
|Interchange costs
|5,879
|4,527
|Total cost of revenue
|81,937
|29,299
|Gross profit
|108,074
|57,753
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|11,455
|8,970
|Technology and development
|31,078
|10,905
|General and administrative
|18,998
|8,709
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|18,702
|1,491
|Merger integration
|12,770
|—
|Total operating expenses
|93,003
|30,075
|Income from operations
|15,071
|27,678
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(12,263
|)
|(63
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(764
|)
|23,663
|Total other income (expense)
|(13,027
|)
|23,600
|Income before income taxes
|2,044
|51,278
|Income tax provision
|218
|9,456
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|1,826
|$
|41,822
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.65
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|70,980
|62,326
|Diluted
|72,292
|63,901
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,826
|$
|41,822
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,507
|4,773
|Stock-based compensation
|7,396
|6,028
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,201
|15
|Gains on marketable equity securities
|—
|(23,511
|)
|Other non-cash items
|1,494
|12
|Deferred taxes
|3,786
|7,542
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|552
|(1,354
|)
|Other assets
|(8,360
|)
|(1,694
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,104
|635
|Accounts payable
|3,632
|(1,577
|)
|Accrued compensation
|(22,924
|)
|(8,480
|)
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|(2,270
|)
|1,769
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|(3,045
|)
|(627
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,127
|(17
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|15,026
|25,336
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|—
|(53,845
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,511
|)
|(1,126
|)
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs
|(11,775
|)
|(5,497
|)
|Acquisition of intangible member assets
|(6,008
|)
|(1,262
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(25,294
|)
|(61,730
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(7,812
|)
|—
|Settlement of client-held funds obligation
|(3,776
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|1,223
|4,229
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(10,365
|)
|4,229
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(20,633
|)
|(32,165
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|191,726
|361,475
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|171,093
|$
|329,310
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest expense paid in cash
|$
|10,749
|$
|50
|Income taxes paid in cash, net of refunds received
|733
|(51
|)
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Exercise of common stock options receivable
|—
|141
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities at
period end
|968
|21
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts
payable or accrued liabilities at period end
|1,537
|158
|Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
|Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,463
|$
|860
|Sales and marketing
|958
|1,007
|Technology and development
|2,917
|1,499
|General and administrative
|2,058
|2,662
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|7,396
|$
|6,028
Total Accounts (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|April 30, 2020
|April 30, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|HSAs
|5,380
|4,054
|33
|%
|5,344
|New HSAs from Sales - Quarter-to-date
|104
|89
|17
|%
|379
|New HSAs from Sales - Year-to-date
|104
|89
|17
|%
|724
|New HSAs from Acquisitions - Year-to-date
|—
|—
|n/a
|757
|HSAs with investments
|245
|177
|38
|%
|220
|CDBs
|7,338
|670
|995
|%
|7,437
|Total Accounts
|12,718
|4,724
|169
|%
|12,781
|Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date
|12,784
|4,681
|173
|%
|12,603
|Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date
|12,784
|4,681
|173
|%
|8,013
HSA Assets (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|April 30, 2020
|April 30, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|HSA cash with yield (1)
|$
|8,338
|$
|6,404
|30
|%
|$
|8,301
|HSA cash without yield (2)
|386
|—
|n/a
|383
|Total HSA cash
|8,724
|6,404
|36
|%
|8,684
|HSA investments with yield (1)
|2,483
|1,917
|30
|%
|2,495
|HSA investments without yield (2)
|297
|—
|n/a
|362
|Total HSA investments
|2,780
|1,917
|45
|%
|2,857
|Total HSA Assets
|11,504
|8,321
|38
|%
|11,541
|Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date
|8,283
|6,407
|29
|%
|6,937
|Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date
|$
|8,283
|$
|6,407
|29
|%
|$
|7,791
(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.
(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.
|Client-held funds (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|April 30, 2020
|April 30, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|Client-held funds (1)
|$
|894
|$
|—
|n/a
|$
|779
|Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1)
|831
|—
|n/a
|382
|Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1)
|831
|—
|n/a
|727
|(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue. The Company did not have material Client-held funds prior to the WageWorks acquisition.
|Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|1,826
|$
|41,822
|Interest income
|(600
|)
|(1,343
|)
|Interest expense
|12,263
|63
|Income tax provision
|218
|9,456
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,805
|3,282
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|18,702
|1,491
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,396
|6,028
|Merger integration expenses
|12,770
|—
|Acquisition costs
|94
|1,184
|Gain on marketable equity securities
|—
|(23,511
|)
|Other (1)
|1,534
|451
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|63,008
|$
|38,923
|(1) For the three months ended April 30, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.3 million and other costs of $1.3 million. For the three months ended April 30, 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.5 million.
|Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the
|(in millions)
|three months ending July 31, 2020
|Net loss
|$(20.0) - (15.0)
|Interest income
|(0.5)
|Interest expense
|9.0
|Income tax benefit
|(6.0) - (5.0)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9.5
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19.0
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12.0
|Merger integration expenses
|18.0
|Other
|1.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$42.0 to 48.0
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|Outlook for the
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|three months ending July 31, 2020
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2
|$
|42
|$(20.0) - (15.0)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|9
|(6.0) - (5.0)
|Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) - GAAP
|2
|51
|(26.0) - (20.0)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19
|2
|19.0
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7
|6
|12.0
|Merger integration expenses
|13
|—
|18.0
|Acquisition costs
|—
|1
|—
|Gain on marketable equity securities
|—
|(24
|)
|—
|Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision
|39
|(15
|)
|49.0
|Income before income tax provision - Non-GAAP
|41
|36
|23.0 - 29.0
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|10
|9
|6.0 - 7.0
|Non-GAAP net income
|31
|27
|17.0 - 22.0
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|72
|64
|73
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.43
|$0.23 - $0.30
|(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
|(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.
|Certain terms
|Term
|Definition
|HSA
|A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
|CDB
|Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
|HSA member
|Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
|Total HSA Assets
|HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
|Client
|Our employer clients.
|Total Accounts
|The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
|Client-held funds
|Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs
|Network Partner
|Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
|Non-GAAP net income
|Calculated by adding back to net income before provision for income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities.
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
