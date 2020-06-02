MONTREAL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (TSX-V: ATW) (“ATW”or the “Corporation”) wishes to provide an update on the Press Release issued April 29, 2020 relating to the COVID-19 pandemic as it affects the Corporation and the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”), and the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the first quarter of 2020 ending March 31, 2020 (the “Interim Filings”). The Corporation issued the required press release to obtain a 45-day extension pursuant to decision N°2020-PDG-0023 issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF Temporary Exemption"). ATW is relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lockdown resulting from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruptions in the global economy and stock markets. ATW’s Board of Directors and Management continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of its employees and consultants and to manage the short-term challenges to its business.

ATW is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020 and the Interim Filings on or before July 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of ATW are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. ATW confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

As required by the AMF Temporary Exemption, the Corporation will issue further press releases at 30-day intervals providing updates on material business developments, if any, including updates on the Annual Filings and Interim Filings.

Additional information regarding ATW is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com . The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange’s policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATW TECH

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech’), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel and Option.vote. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking. Although ATW Tech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. A description of other risks affecting ATW Tech's business and activities appears under the heading "Risks Factors and Uncertainty" on pages 14 and 15 of ATW Tech's 2018 annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that ATW Tech will derive therefrom. ATW Tech disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to account for any new information or any other event, except as required under applicable law. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.