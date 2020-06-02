RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, CFO and Dan Dischner, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Human Resources will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be made available with a live webcast and may be accessed by visiting Amphastar’s Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com. This webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Amphastar:

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information is available at the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com.

