VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF), is pleased to announce that it has closed its prospectus offering (the "Offering") to certain institutional accredited investors (the “Investors”), as announced on May 21, 2020. Pursuant to the Offering, Emerald has issued 11,351,351 units of Emerald (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.185 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,100,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of Emerald (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the Investors to acquire one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.27 per Warrant Share for a period of three years following the closing of the Offering. In the event that the closing sale price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are then trading, is greater than $0.40 per Common Share for a period of ten consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering, Emerald may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the Investors and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 15th day after the date on which such notice is given by Emerald.

Emerald intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the payment of salaries, lease obligations and other operating costs.

The Units were offered by way of a shelf prospectus supplement filed in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to cutting-edge cannabis science to create new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis and non-cannabis products. With an emphasis on innovation and production excellence, Emerald’s three distinct operating assets are designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. These assets, all in full production, include: its Metro Vancouver, BC-based greenhouse operation (78,000 square feet) capable of producing organic-certified product; Verdélite, its premium craft cannabis production indoor facility in St. Eustache, Québec (88,000 square foot); and Pure Sunfarms, its 41.3%-owned joint venture in Delta, BC, producing high quality, affordably priced products (1.1 M square feet). Its Emerald Naturals subsidiary has launched a new natural wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:



Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5



Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include: the use of proceeds raised from the Offering; and the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes of law and regulations; changes of government; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or permits; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; as well as the risk factors described in Emerald’s annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.