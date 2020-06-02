TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) announced today the appointment of Donna Parr, Andrew Pastor, Barry Symons and John Billowits to Constellation’s Board of Directors.



Donna Parr has significant experience in venture and private equity investing and corporate finance working for Canadian Medical Discoveries Fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, Canada Pension Plan, and several other institutional investors. Ms. Parr has served on 35 boards of private companies primarily on behalf of institutional investors and several as an Independent Corporate Director, including a term as a director of Constellation from 1995 to 2003. Ms. Parr is currently the President of Crimson Capital, and a Director of the Centurion Financial Trust. Ms. Parr holds an MBA from York University and Masters and Honours degrees from the University of Toronto in International Relations.

Andrew Pastor is currently a Partner at EdgePoint. Mr. Pastor was an equity research analyst at Sionna Investment Managers from 2010 to 2012 and previously spent four years at BMO Harris Investment Management. Since 2016, Mr. Pastor has been engaged as a consultant and observer to Constellation’s Board of Directors. Mr. Pastor has a BA from the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA charterholder.

Barry Symons joined Constellation in 1997. During his tenure with Constellation, Mr. Symons has held various senior financial and operational management positions within Constellation and its subsidiaries. In August 2007 Mr. Symons was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Jonas Operating Group. Prior to this appointment, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Constellation from 2004 to 2007. Before joining Constellation, Mr. Symons was with a major international accounting firm in varying roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Symons holds a Chartered Accountancy designation and a BBA (Honours) degree from Wilfred Laurier University both of which were received with distinction.

John Billowits has been with Constellation since 2003 when he joined as the Chief Financial Officer of the Jonas Operating Group. Mr. Billowits is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Vela Operating Group. Prior to assuming this role, he held numerous positions within Constellation, including Chief Financial Officer of Constellation and President of Jonas’ Club Division. Prior to joining Constellation, Mr. Billowits held a number of roles with Bain & Company, Dell Computers and PwC. Mr. Billowits is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds an MBA with Distinction from the London Business School and Honours BBA with Distinction from Wilfred Laurier University.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677