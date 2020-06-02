LONDON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or “the Company”), a global, leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced changes to its Board of Directors.



Two of the Company’s seven non-executive directors, Messrs. Greger Hamilton and Donald Barger, have decided to step down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Hamilton, who joined the Board in December 2015, has resigned effective May 31, 2020. Mr. Barger, who has also been on the Board since its inception in December 2015, has informed the Company that he does not intend to seek re-election at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) in 2020 and will step down at the conclusion of that meeting.

The Board is currently in the process of seeking and selecting potential candidates for appointment and nomination.

Mr. Javier López Madrid, Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman commented, “With regret, the Board of Directors accepts the decisions taken by both Greger and Don and expresses its sincere gratitude for their dedication and service since the inception of Ferroglobe. Both directors contributed immensely to the Board and their respective committees and their professionalism and advice will be missed. On behalf of the Board, we wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com .

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com