Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting in Thin Film Electronics ASA (Thinfilm) published on 13 May 2020.

The Board proposes certain amendments to the proposed resolutions in agenda items 5 and 6 of the Notice. These amendments include clarifications in line with the Notice, as well as a proposed ratification of a board authorization to issue shares as approved by the 15 April 2020 extraordinary general meeting, as a ratification and restatement is necessary for purposes of registration of the authorization with the Register of Business Enterprises. The amendments are shown in the attached with revision marks.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments