VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) announced today that it is relying on the temporary blanket relief for market participants published on March 23, 2020 (the “Blanket Order”) by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) which provides for a 45-day extension to file its interim financial statements and interim quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 2020 Filings”).



Further to this exemption, the Company has implemented a blackout policy that monitors and restricts trading in the issuer's securities by directors, officers and other insiders of the issuer until the 2019 Annual Documents and Q1 2020 Filings are filed. The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the MIKE Property and the New Raven Property.

