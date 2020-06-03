AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on June 2, 2020 that on May 29, 2020, June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020 Tim Marchant acquired common shares as follows:

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company's issued share capital held
Tim MarchantMay 29, 202010,500Cdn $0.699510,5000.055%
June 1, 202010,500Cdn $0.699521,000
June 2, 202019,000Cdn $0.687640,000

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameTim Marchant
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn)   Volume
  $0.7010,000
  $0.69500
e)Aggregated information - 
 Aggregated volume -10,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.70 Cdn per share
 Aggregated volume -500 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.69 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionMay 29, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX


1Details of PDMR
a)NameTim Marchant
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn) Volume
  $0.7010,000
  $0.69500
e)Aggregated information - 
 Aggregated volume -10,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.70 Cdn per share
 Aggregated volume -500 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.69 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionJune 1, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX

1Details of PDMR
a)NameTim Marchant
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn) Volume
  $0.70729,000
  $0.6710,000
e)Aggregated information - 
 Aggregated volume -9,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.7072 Cdn per share
 Aggregated volume -10,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.67 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionJune 2, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

