PARIS, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has signed a multi-year contract with Airbus. The new 10-year agreement supports all Airbus programs.



Under this agreement, Constellium will supply Airbus with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled and extruded products, including wing skin panels, sheets for fuselage panels, and rectangular and pre-machined plates for structural components. Constellium will continue to supply its proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solutions, Airware®, a proven technology offering a combination of unique strength and weight properties.

“This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between Constellium and Airbus and further demonstrates the leadership role that Constellium holds in the market for advanced aluminium products and solutions,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “We look forward to working with Airbus to continue growing our relationship through our comprehensive product development, manufacturing, supply chain and recycling capabilities.”

Constelllium’s strong product quality, operational performance and customer service have been recognized by Airbus with the “Best Improver Award” in 2019 and the “Best Performer Award” in 2020 by their Supply Chain and Quality Improvement Program (SQIP).

Constellium will supply Airbus with products from its plants in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, USA.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

www.constellium.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations, including the length and magnitude of disruption resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

