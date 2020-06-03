The 2019 Annual Report will be published on the 11 th June 2020 (previously: 4 th June 2020)

Conference call with financial press and analysts to be held on the 11 th June 2020 at 9.30 CEST

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on the 23rd July 2020

Deventer, 3rd June 2020 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces a new publication date for the 2019 Annual Report. With the limitations on travel and meetings due to governmental measures taken in the Netherlands and Germany to address the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the financial reporting process, in combination with the additional work in relation to the first year’s audit performed by KPMG Accountants N.V. (appointed by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder on the 26th November 2019, and thus very late in the course of the 2019 financial year), publication of the 2019 Annual Report will be delayed with one additional week. The new publication date will be the 11th June 2020. At the same date a conference call will be held with financial press and analysts at 9.30 CEST to discuss the 2019 financial results. The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on the 23rd July 2020 and the invitation to this meeting, as well as the agenda and the meeting documents, will also be issued on the 11th June 2020.

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

