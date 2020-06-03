PRESS RELEASE

GROUPE RENAULT ANNOUNCES THE FINALIZATION OF A €5 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A GUARANTEE OF THE FRENCH STATE

Boulogne-Billancourt, on June 3rd, 2020 – Groupe Renault announces the finalization of a credit facility agreement with a banking pool, for a maximum total amount of €5 billion benefiting from a guarantee of the French State.

This credit facility, which may be drawn in whole or in part, will help finance the group’s liquidity requirements within the context of an unprecedented crisis.

The main terms and conditions of this credit facility are as follows :

A maximum total amount of €5 billion, which may be drawn in whole or in part and in one or several times, until December 31st, 2020;

An initial 12-month maturity, with an option for Renault to extend the maturity for an additional three-year period;

a guarantee from the French State up to 90% of the total amount borrowed;

a banking pool made up of five banks: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC France, Natixis and Société Générale.

