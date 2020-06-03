Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melamine: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world melamine market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for melamine.



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of melamine

It describes the present situation, historical background and includes forecasts

Comprehensive data showing melamine capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on melamine manufacturers and distributors

The region market overview covers the following: production of melamine in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Melamine market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 Impact

as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key report benefits:



Analysis of the melamine market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into melamine market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

The melamine market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: MELAMINE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. MELAMINE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. MELAMINE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World melamine capacity

3.2. World melamine production

3.3. Melamine consumption

3.4. Melamine global trade

3.5. Melamine prices in the world market



4. MELAMINE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Melamine European market analysis

4.2. Melamine Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Melamine North American market analysis

4.4. Melamine Latin American market analysis

4.5. Melamine Middle East market analysis



5. MELAMINE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Melamine capacity and production forecast up to 2029

5.2. Melamine consumption forecast up to 2029

5.3. Melamine market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MELAMINE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. MELAMINE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. MELAMINE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



