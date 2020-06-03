VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) a company that builds and invests in cutting-edge technology that is shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution, announces it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



“I am proud of our first quarter performance, as each portfolio company delivered strong results despite rapidly changing market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our team for their dedication to safety, operational excellence and serving our customers through this uncertain and challenging environment.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights:

Net income increased to $3,291,567 from $(1,632,050) during the same period last year;

Earnings per share increased to $0.05 from $(0.02) during the same period last year.

Revenues increased by 46% while expenses decreased by 30% compared to the same period last year;

Portfolio company, FansUnite Entertainment Inc., closed a Private Placement of $3,131,918 and Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”)

Access to $10,000,000 convertible note provides the company access to operational and growth capital.

The Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Current Portfolio:

Our portfolio consists of companies powering the 4th Industrial Revolution, the wholesale

transformation of society brought about by connected, digital technologies. Our businesses are not built around short-term plays or fleeting trends. They represent pillars of the future economy: artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), internet of things (IOT), cyber security, blockchain and more.

“We focus on identifying, building and investing in exceptional startups, each led by a strong management team and engaged in global market opportunities,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. “With our portfolio companies curated to provide our investors with the best possible exposure to the next generation of technology giants, we are now prioritizing maximal value creation within each venture.”

Name Vertical Fansunite Entertainment Sport Betting, Gaming, eSports Immersive Technologies Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) V2 Games e-Gaming, eSports Victory Square Health Digital Health, Diagnostic Testing Victory Square Entertainment Film, TV, Digital Content Draft Label Technologies Software Development Co-Pilot Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grow Tech Labs Plant Based Science Aspen Technologies Cyber Security Cloud Benefit Solutions Insurance Tech TaloFlow Cloud Computing





Multapplied Networks SD-WAN Shape Immersive Augmented Reality (AR) Flo Digital Virtual Reality (VR), Advertising Payvida Solutions Payments, Lending Capaciti Software Development Covalent Blockchain, Fintech Next Decentrum Online Education Compression.AI Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML)

“Each company’s management group has been actively engaged in collaborating with our product and growth experts to position their opportunities to deliver the maximum impact to their respective markets. We are now accelerating these companies into scaling through strategic sales and marketing, rapidly acquiring users and customers, which of course ultimately delivers significant returns to Victory Square shareholders” said Tejani.

Outlook:

We have always taken a long-term investment approach, preparing for an economic shift well in advance of COVID-19 by ensuring adequate cash on hand while scrupulously vetting our companies for profitability and growth potential. Although the current conditions are challenging, we are well positioned to not only endure the downturn ahead but to emerge from it stronger than ever.

Looking ahead, the crisis is sure to spur continued innovation, as businesses and entire sectors reorient and new market demands continue to emerge. I realize that not all sectors will thrive during the downturn, and many businesses are facing stark choices right now. For me, it is critical to be respectful of those challenges, while also acknowledging the opportunities for Victory Square and our portfolio companies. Downturns offer openings to make strategic acquisitions at a significant discount, enabling us to expand influence in key sectors. The talent market has shifted and senior team members can now be added to our existing rosters. Debt and financing are in high demand among companies with limited capital reserves, opening up new revenue streams. As Warren Buffett has noted, “Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” We are positioned to take advantage of all of these trends, enabling us to grow our portfolio companies and add value in the months and years ahead. While much remains uncertain at the moment, one thing is clear: the pandemic will pass and we will collectively emerge stronger from it. As a society, we have been tested before, through wars, health and humanitarian challenges and economic setbacks. In each instance, these trials unleashed unprecedented innovation and growth. Although it might be difficult to see now, this crisis will be no different. Businesses which are able to channel their resources and remain and take an offensive approach will emerge far stronger, as we’ve seen so many times in the past. It is no coincidence that some of the most dominant technology companies today, including Netflix and Amazon, counted the Great Recession as an inflection point. They were able to seize new ground, gaining customers and improving technologies, as legacy players stumbled. And they never looked back.

The success of Victory Square is anchored in the dynamic combination and synergies of people, ideas and capital. Going forward -- armed with access to a $10,000,000 convertible note -- we are well equipped to leverage these resources to successfully build, develop and support companies in the global technology sector with the objective of creating long-term value for Victory Square, its network of companies and its shareholders.

Ultimately, Victory Square’s team is committed to building a new breed of companies set to become this decade’s next technology giants.

