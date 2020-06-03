Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioanalytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.13 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



This report analyzes the bioanalytical testing services market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type, application, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Rising focus on the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars to drive market growth.

The growth in this market is attributed to the rising focus on the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising adoption of the Quality by Design approach. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is a major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies were the largest end users of bioanalytical testing services in 2019.

Based on end user, the bioanalytical testing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the bioanalytical testing services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased outsourcing of early-phase development, clinical, and laboratory testing services by pharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time duration to validate processes and products.

Oncology is the largest application segment in the bioanalytical testing services market.

Based on the application area, the bioanalytical testing services market is broadly categorized into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, cardiology, and other applications. Oncology is the largest application segment in this market, primarily due to the increasing number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

North America will continue to dominate the bioanalytical testing services market in 2025.

The bioanalytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the bioanalytical testing services market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the high-quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, rapid growth in the biosimilars and biologics markets, and an increase in clinical trial activity in the region.

The prominent players operating in the bioanalytical testing services market include Charles River (US), Medpace (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), IQVIA, Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), PRA Health Sciences (US), Syneos Health (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Labs (US), PPD, Inc. (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Almac Group (UK), Celerion (US), Altasciences (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Lotus Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), and LGS Limited (UK).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application & Country (2019)

4.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

4.5 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Developing vs. Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Focus on the Analytical Testing of Biologics and Biosimilars

5.2.1.2 Increasing Preference for Outsourcing Analytical Testing

5.2.1.3 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of the Quality by Design Approach

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2.2.2 Pricing Pressure Faced by Major Players

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Specialized Bioanalytical Testing Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Innovative Formulations Demanding a Unique Bioanalytical Testing Approach

5.2.4.2 Growing Need to Improve the Sensitivity of Bioanalytical Methods

6 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cell-Based Assays

6.2.1 Bacterial Cell-Based Assays

6.2.1.1 Bacterial Cell-Based Assays Segment to Dominate the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market for Cell-Based Assays

6.2.2 Viral Cell-Based Assays

6.2.2.1 Increasing Outbreaks of Viral Diseases to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3 Virology Testing

6.3.1 in Vitro Virology Testing

6.3.1.1 Higher Uptake of in Vitro Virology Assays in the Development of Antiviral Pharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.2 in Vivo Virology Testing

6.3.2.1 High Utilization of in Vivo Assays During Important Production Phases to Drive Their Demand

6.3.3 Species-Specific Viral Pcr Assays

6.3.3.1 Wide Application of Species-Specific Viral Pcr Assays in the Detection of Viral Risks to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4 Method Development Optimization and Validation

6.4.1 Mandatory Requirement by Regulatory Authorities to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.5 Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

6.5.1 Increasing Applications of Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.5.2 Bacterial Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

6.5.3 Viral Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

6.6 Biomarker Testing

6.6.1 Emphasis on the Development of Personalized Medicine to Drive the Demand for Biomarker Testing Services

6.7 Pharmacokinetic Testing

6.7.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Demand for Pharmacokinetic Testing Services

6.8 Other Services

7 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oncology

7.2.1 Oncology is the Largest Application Segment in the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

7.3 Neurology

7.3.1 Robust Pipeline of Drugs for Cns Diseases to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

7.4 Infectious Diseases

7.4.1 Outbreak of Covid-19 to Boost the Growth of This Market Segment

7.5 Gastroenterology

7.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Digestive Disorders to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.6 Cardiology

7.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.7 Other Applications

8 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Are the Largest End Users of Bioanalytical Testing Services

8.3 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

8.3.1 Cdmos Provide Services Such As Analytical Development, Formulation Screening and Development, Stability Studies, and Pre-Clinical Safety Assessment Studies

8.4 Contract Research Organizations

8.4.1 Contract Research Organizations Are Increasingly Subcontracting Their Activities to Niche Laboratories Specialized in Providing Bioanalytical Testing Services

9 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Bioanalytical Testing Services in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials in Canada to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Government Support and Flexible Labor Laws Have Made Germany a Favorable Location for Clinical Trials

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 High Number of Oncology Clinical Trials in France to Drive Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Investment by Pharmaceutical Sponsors in the UK for Drug Discovery Services to Support Market Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Low Drug Approval Time in Italy, Along with the Growing Number of Clinical Trials, to Drive Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Short Study Start-Up Times and Rising R&D Expenditure to Boost the Growth of the Spanish Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is the Largest Market for Bioanalytical Testing Services in the Asia Pacific

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in India to Drive Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Sector to Drive Market Growth in Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share Analysis

10.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Geographical Assessment

10.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.5.1 Service Launches (2017-2020)

10.5.2 Expansions (2019-2020)

10.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2019-2020)

10.5.4 Acquisitions (2019)

10.5.5 Other Developments (2019)

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Charles River

11.2 Medpace

11.3 Wuxi Apptec

11.4 Eurofins Scientific

11.5 Iqvia Inc.

11.6 SGS SA

11.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.8 Intertek Group PLC

11.9 PRA Health Sciences

11.10 Syneos Health

11.11 Icon PLC

11.12 Frontage Labs

11.13 PPD, Inc.

11.14 Parexel International Corporation

11.15 Almac Group

11.16 Celerion

11.17 Altasciences

11.18 Bioagilytix Labs

11.19 Lotus Labs Pvt. Ltd.

11.20 LGC Limited

