Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the printing industry, "Commercial Printers Adapt to the New Normal Amid COVID-19"



Demand for commercial printing has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events have been cancelled and this has led to lower demand for promotional materials. Many businesses have also moved to remote working which could accelerate the trend towards paperless operations. In addition, with customers spending more time on line, advertisers are concentrating on digital over physical media. Although event cancellations and remote working are likely to be temporary measures until the COVID-19 virus is under control, they could result in a lasting loss in demand for printed materials.



Many commercial printers are adapting to the new normal by focusing on other areas of demand to offset losses from advertising and promotional materials. Printers providing labels and packaging for the pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food and beverage sectors have seen an increase in demand as fears around virus transmission have outweighed concerns over excess packaging. Some printers have also seen increased demand for COVID-19 related signage from retailers who want to assure customers they are taking necessary safety precautions. Others are turning to printing items like plexiglass shields.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Commercial Printers Adapt to the New Normal Amid COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900