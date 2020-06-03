Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrared (Non-Contact) Thermometer Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the market as the demand for infrared thermometers have increased significantly not limited to healthcare sector but also to other industries

The global infrared thermometer market is forecasted to reach US$ 16.4 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.48%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as growing food industry, rising personal healthcare expenditures, increasing chronic respiratory disease incidence, growth in geriatric population, improving consumer confidence and need for accurate, safe and standardized temperature readers are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the negative impact on children, stringent regulations and competitive pressure. A few notable trends include inclining med-tech research and development expenditures, the emergence of novel infrared thermometers, improvement in infrared thermometer manufacturing process and improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the rise in awareness about portable non-contact temperature monitoring devices and rapid surge in forehead infrared demand in healthcare & private clinics in the U.S. and Canada.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infrared thermometer market.

The major regions i.e. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Cardinal Health, Inc., Omron Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Spectris PLC (OMEGA Engineering) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Thermometer

1.2 Infrared Thermometer

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 Government Initiatives

3. Global Thermometer Market Analysis

3.1 Global Thermometer Market Value

3.2 Global Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Thermometer Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Digital Thermometer Market Value

3.3.2 Global Digital Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Mercury-Filled Thermometer Market Value

3.3.4 Global Mercury-Filled Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Thermometer Market Value by Applications

3.5 Global Thermometer Market Value by Region

4. Global Infrared Thermometer Market Analysis

4.1 Global Infrared Thermometer Market Value

4.2 Global Infrared Thermometer Market Value Forecast

4.3 Global Infrared Thermometer Market Value by Segments

4.3.1 Global Forehead Infrared Thermometer Market Value

4.3.2 Global Forehead Infrared Thermometer Market Value Forecast

4.4 Global Infrared Thermometer Market Value by Applications

4.4.1 Global Medical Infrared Thermometer Market Value

4.4.2 Global Medical Infrared Thermometer Market Value Forecast

4.4.3 Global Veterinary Infrared Thermometer Market Value

4.4.4 Global Veterinary Infrared Thermometer Market Value Forecast

4.5 Global Infrared Thermometer Market Value by Region

5. Regional Infrared Thermometer Market Analysis

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Infrared Thermometer Market Value

5.1.2 North America Infrared Thermometer Market Value Forecast

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Food Industry

6.1.2 Rising Personal HealthCare Expenditures

6.1.3 Increasing Chronic Respiratory Disease Incidence

6.1.4 Growth in Geriatric Population

6.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence

6.1.6 Need for Accurate, Safe and Standardized Temperature Readers

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Inclining Med-Tech Research and Development Expenditures

6.2.2 Emergence of Novel Infrared Thermometers

6.2.3 Improvement in Infrared Thermometer Manufacturing Process

6.2.4 Improving Consumer Bargaining Power in Developing Economies

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Negative Impact on Children

6.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6.3.3 Competitive Pressure

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Infrared Thermometer Market

7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

7.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7.1.3 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.3 Omron Corporation

8.4 Geratherm Medical AG

8.5 Spectris PLC (OMEGA Engineering)

8.6 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

