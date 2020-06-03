Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 June 2020 at 11.30 am EET

Boels Topholding B.V. has gained title to all the shares in Cramo Plc and the shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Boels Topholding B.V. (“Boels”) has today placed a security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in Cramo Plc (“Cramo”) in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been placed and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Cramo being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the possible interest payable thereon.

Upon application by Cramo, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has on May 19, 2020 decided that Cramo shares will be delisted from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki after Boels has gained title to all the shares in Cramo in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The quotation of the Cramo shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will cease today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 613 million in 2019, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets.



