Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market (By Products, End-Users & Regions): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infectious diseases diagnostics market reached US$24.32 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% for the duration spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as the increasing prevalence of HIV infection, expansion of medical devices market, growth in geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending, rapid urbanization and upswing in healthcare expenditures would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by lack of skilled professionals, high cost of infectious diseases diagnostics and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, increasing focus on telehealth, growing pharmaceutical and biotech mergers and acquisitions, the emergence of various pandemic diseases and demand for point-of-care (POC) tests.

The global infectious diseases diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, instruments and software. The market is dominated by diagnostic reagents due to the rising number of in-vitro and in-vivo testing procedures. Whereas, the demand for diagnostic instruments has been augmented considerably over the years, owing to the convenience in the complex task of screening and testing of infected patients. Diagnostic software also emerged out as a potential segment due to the advancement in medical technology, which led to the launch and introduction of various IT-based systems for medical diagnosis.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the presence of major players, who continued innovating and developing new medical devices in the diagnostics field. While, Europe and Asia-Pacific have also contributed significantly to the global market, owing to the increase in medical technology R&D spending. Further, the rapid increase in the symptomatic coronavirus patients is leading to the excessive demand for medical testing, which is providing scope for the growth of the global infectious diseases diagnostics market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infectious diseases diagnostics market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickson and Company (BD), bioMerieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classes of Infectious Diseases

1.3 Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

1.4 Major Diagnostic Techniques

1.5 Type of Diagnostic Products

1.6 Conceptualization of Diagnosis Process

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Tests

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Value

3.2 Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Diagnostics Reagents Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Diagnostics Reagents Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Diagnostic Instruments Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Diagnostic Instruments Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Diagnostic Software Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Diagnostic Software Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by End-Users

3.4.1 Global Hospital Diagnostics Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Hospital Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Clinical Lab Diagnostics Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Clinical Lab Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Other Center Diagnostics Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Other Center Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Regions

4.1.4 The U.S. Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market by Products

4.1.7 The U.S. Diagnostic Reagents Market by Value

4.1.8 The U.S. Diagnostic Reagents Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Diagnostics Instruments Market by Value

4.1.10 The U.S. Diagnostics Instruments Market Forecast by Value

4.1.11 The U.S. Diagnostic Software Market by Value

4.1.12 The U.S. Diagnostic Software Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of HIV Infections

5.1.2 Expansion of Medical Devices Industry

5.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Medical Technology R&D Spending

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.6 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures

5.1.7 Growing Awareness About Various Infectious Diseases

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Increasing Focus on Telehealth

5.2.3 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Merger & Acquisition

5.2.4 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

5.2.5 Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Tests

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3.2 High Cost of Infectious Diseases Diagnosis

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 Danaher Corporation

7.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.5 bioMerieux

7.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyyxai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900