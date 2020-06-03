Company announcement







3 June 2020

Structured notes linked to the index value of the S&P 500 Index

On 4 June 2020, Danske Bank will issue USD 14,190,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of the S&P500 Index. The notes are designated “DANSKE S&P 500 Buffer III 2021”, (ISIN: XS2177553281).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 18 June 2019.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

