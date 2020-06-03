Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation Software Market 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts the growth of the Network Automation Software (NAS) market from 2020 to 2025.



The market for NAS will be driven by both growth from new markets and existing market substitution:

Increase in CSP CAPEX spend on Virtualized/Cloud networks substituting for physical networks including 5G.

Substitution of existing OSS/BSS technology with NAS as Virtualized/Cloud Networks are deployed

New opportunities from the growth of private enterprise networks based on 4G/5G

Growth in enterprise demand for WAN services from SD-WAN

Growth in non telco applications and services hosted at the edge of the network, closely aligned with access networks.

The definition of NAS goes beyond traditional OSS software, and includes, the disaggregated management functions of virtual networks, that would have been previously an embedded and vendor specific part of a network technology. NAS also does not include existing OSS legacy that will continue to be deployed for some time, eventually being replaced by NAS.



Software enabled networks (SDN and NFV), using cloud/virtualized infrastructure, enable the disaggregation of software and hardware in networks. This allows independent deployment of commodity-based merchant silicon and network software functions, with lower network costs. The effective management of these networks will require Network Automation Software (NAS), such as orchestration systems and controllers. NAS transforms merchant silicon and network software functions into an operational software enabled network. NAS is key to enabling CSPs, and others, to realize the full economic benefit of network virtualization and achieve cloud native business model agility.



Software enabled network spending will be made up of three key components: Hardware, Virtual Network Function (VNF) software and NAS.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. FORECAST

NAS Total addressable Market

Regional Market Analysis

Network Automation Software Segment Category Growth

CSP Virtual/Cloud Network growth driven NAS Market

OSS substitution driven NAS Market

Private Network growth driven NAS Market

SD-WAN growth driven NAS Market

Edge Cloud Growth driven NAS Market

3. MARKET TRENDS

Market substitution methodology

Virtualized network growth

Rate of adoption of NAS by CSPs

CSP adoption of Network Automation Software (NAS)

5G

Edge Cloud

CSP Procurement Model

Enterprise adoption of SD-WAN

Opensource

4. SUMMARY



5. ABOUT THE AUTHORS

