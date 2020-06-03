Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation Software Market 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts the growth of the Network Automation Software (NAS) market from 2020 to 2025.
The market for NAS will be driven by both growth from new markets and existing market substitution:
The definition of NAS goes beyond traditional OSS software, and includes, the disaggregated management functions of virtual networks, that would have been previously an embedded and vendor specific part of a network technology. NAS also does not include existing OSS legacy that will continue to be deployed for some time, eventually being replaced by NAS.
Software enabled networks (SDN and NFV), using cloud/virtualized infrastructure, enable the disaggregation of software and hardware in networks. This allows independent deployment of commodity-based merchant silicon and network software functions, with lower network costs. The effective management of these networks will require Network Automation Software (NAS), such as orchestration systems and controllers. NAS transforms merchant silicon and network software functions into an operational software enabled network. NAS is key to enabling CSPs, and others, to realize the full economic benefit of network virtualization and achieve cloud native business model agility.
Software enabled network spending will be made up of three key components: Hardware, Virtual Network Function (VNF) software and NAS.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. FORECAST
3. MARKET TRENDS
4. SUMMARY
5. ABOUT THE AUTHORS
