The 8th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in the base year 2019 and forecasts sales from 2019 to 2025.

The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the transformer markets; globally, for all countries.

The installed base in 2019 is analysed by these factors:

By region and 157 countries

Transformer type

Power generation capacity MW

Transformer capacity MVA, number of transformers, kVA per transformer

Power and Distribution transformers analysed by ownership - Generator, Utility, Industry

Distribution transformers analysed by Units

Sales analysis in MVA and $ value of major countries; Expansion from 3 to 4 transformer categories - Central Generator, Power Network, Distributed Generator, Distribution Network: forecast from 2018 to 2025 by country.

Transformer sales in 2019 compared at ex-factory cost and installed cost.

The long term demand cycle is plotted, based on new build and historical replacement over decades.

Recent trends in Generation, Central and Distributed.

The impact of transformerless TL inverters on the DT market for distributed solar PV.

Utility landscape with Transcos and DSOs with summary customer analysis.

Utility summary analysis - 119 million distribution utilities analysed by country and size of customer base.

Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.

Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.

Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed.

Market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, country reviews and listings.

The transformation process - transformers are needed at any stage where the voltage changes up or down. Alternative stages and parameters are mapped as power is stepped up from generating plant to the high voltage transmission grid, then down to the medium voltage distribution grid and further down to low voltage end user.

Transformer: Generator capacity ratios MVA: MW for each transformer segment: by regions and 157 countries by type



The Grid Edge is impacting on electricity systems; a changing generating mixture and increases in distributed power and renewables, the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are in flux, and the distribution networks are just becoming ready for the Grid Edge.

Smart Transformers - The ageing power grid, increasing energy demands, distributed generation and the environment all point toward the need for a smart grid. Transformers serve as a hub for collection and distribution of energy and are key components of a smart grid.

MEPS and Energy Efficiency - After thermal losses in a generation, losses in transmission and distribution networks constitute the single biggest loss in any electrical system and 70% of these losses occur in the distribution network. Government regulations and programmes to reduce losses with energy-efficient distribution transformers are outlined for different regions, with analysis of the amorphous distribution transformer industry and market uptake.

Power transformers can be the size of a house and weigh 400-500 tons. They often have to be transported large distances over difficult terrain with poor roads, underpasses and overpasses and limited load weight limits. Getting a large power transformer to site can involve over 10% of the final installed cost. For LPTs, the parameters of the move must be incorporated at the design stage before manufacture. Logistics problems and solutions are discussed with the engineering team together with their implications for transformers and for the total cost.

Electrification rates around the world vary considerably and are changing, in some countries rapidly, with economic development. These are charted, with their impact on electrical markets.

1. The Power and Distribution Transformer Market

2. The Growth of The World's Transformer Fleet

3. Transformer Types - GSU, Power and Distribution, Industrial Transformers

4. North American Transformer Market

5. European Transformer Markets

6. CIS Transformer Market

7. Middle East and Africa Transformer Markets

8. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets

9. LAC Transformer Markets

10. Recent Trends In Transformer Capacity, Central and Distributed, New & Replacement

11. Solar PV Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters

12. The Value Chain - From Materials to Capex

13. The Utility Landscape

14. Utility Customer Analysis

15. Transformer Sales at Retail Price and Installed Cost

16. GSU, Utility & Industrial Power and Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers and Average Distribution Transformer KVA Per Unit

17. Network Transformer Layout

18. A Review of Generation

19. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

20. Transformer:Generator Ratios - MVA: MW

21. Smart Transformers

22. N-1 Standard, N-2 and 2N, Redundancy and Replacement

23. Price Trends and Factors Driving Transformer Prices

24. MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

25. High Efficiency Transformers

26. Transformer Production Capacity

27. Global Market Share Power and Distribution Transformers

28. Logistics

29. Electrification

