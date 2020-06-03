Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silica Market Update - A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Silica Market Update is a bi-annual report on current conditions and future prospects for the global precipitated silica industry. The May 2020 issue includes 12 tables detailing silica demand by region, market, and application, current pricing, nameplate capacity by company and country, and expansion projects. The report provides annual precipitated silica sales by company, including a sales breakdown by region and major application. The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data. This update includes a special report on COVID-19 that provides three scenarios on how the crisis will affect rubber and silica markets in 2020 and beyond.



Data Coverage:

The report provides demand for all years 2009 to 2019, and forecasts for all years from 2020 through 2024 as well as 2029. Market segments include tires, non-tire rubber, dentifrice, nutrition/health (food, ag feed, pharma, and cosmetics), and industrial (paper, battery separators, paints/coatings, other applications). Applications are reinforcing fillers, abrasives, thickeners, anticaking agents, carriers, extending fillers, battery separators, matting/flatting agents, antiblocking agents, and defoamers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Summary Figures

3. Regional Update

4. Markets Update

5. Pricing Update

6. Capacity Developments

7. Industry Developments

8. Sales & Capacity by Company

9. Sources & Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Evonik Industries

Glassven Yangzhong Silicas

Grace Silica

Hengcheng Silicon

Iqesil S.A.

Madhu Silica

Oriental

PPG Industries

PQ Corp.

Quechen Silicon Chemical

Silica Corp.

Solvay S.A.

Tata Chemicals

Tosoh Corp.

Wuxi

Xinglong Chemical

Zhejiang Hengdian Group

Zhuzhou

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13yc81

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900